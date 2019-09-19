Comparing of Moelis & Company (MC) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY)

Since Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company 36 2.31 N/A 2.29 15.91 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 14.91 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Moelis & Company and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 has Moelis & Company and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Moelis & Company and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 25.69% for Moelis & Company with average target price of $43.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93% of Moelis & Company shares and 17.04% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Moelis & Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58%

For the past year Moelis & Company has weaker performance than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Moelis & Company beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.