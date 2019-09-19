Comparing of Moelis & Company (MC) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY)

Since Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Moelis & Company
|36
|2.31
|N/A
|2.29
|15.91
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|13
|14.91
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Moelis & Company and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 has Moelis & Company and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Moelis & Company
|0.00%
|32.3%
|15.4%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Moelis & Company and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Moelis & Company
|0
|2
|2
|2.50
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 25.69% for Moelis & Company with average target price of $43.5.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 93% of Moelis & Company shares and 17.04% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Moelis & Company’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Moelis & Company
|1.42%
|5.5%
|-4.83%
|-14.84%
|-37.83%
|8.94%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|-0.68%
|1.4%
|1.79%
|10.31%
|6.94%
|13.58%
For the past year Moelis & Company has weaker performance than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Moelis & Company beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.
Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃos, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
