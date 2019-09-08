Comparing of Moelis & Company (MC) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK)

This is a contrast between Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company 37 2.23 N/A 2.29 15.91 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.39 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Moelis & Company and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Moelis & Company and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Moelis & Company and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Moelis & Company’s average target price is $43.5, while its potential upside is 31.02%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93% of Moelis & Company shares and 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares. Moelis & Company’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has 0.71% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8%

For the past year Moelis & Company was less bullish than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.