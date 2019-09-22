Comparing of Moelis & Company (MC) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)

Both Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company 36 2.28 N/A 2.29 15.91 Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.35 N/A 1.02 16.01

Demonstrates Moelis & Company and Apollo Investment Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Apollo Investment Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Moelis & Company. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Moelis & Company’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Apollo Investment Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Moelis & Company and Apollo Investment Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4% Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9%

Volatility & Risk

Moelis & Company is 100.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2 beta. Apollo Investment Corporation on the other hand, has 1.17 beta which makes it 17.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Moelis & Company and Apollo Investment Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50 Apollo Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 27.08% for Moelis & Company with consensus target price of $43.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Moelis & Company and Apollo Investment Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93% and 43.3%. About 0.7% of Moelis & Company’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Apollo Investment Corporation has 0.51% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94% Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85%

For the past year Moelis & Company was less bullish than Apollo Investment Corporation.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats on 7 of the 10 factors Apollo Investment Corporation.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.