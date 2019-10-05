Comparing of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 16 -0.59 188.67M -1.39 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 0.00 23.34M -1.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Moderna Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 1,201,719,745.22% -119.9% -26.7% CorMedix Inc. 301,940,491.59% 0% -145.2%

Liquidity

Moderna Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 7.2. Competitively, CorMedix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. Moderna Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Moderna Inc. and CorMedix Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 157.90% for Moderna Inc. with average target price of $40.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Moderna Inc. and CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.4% and 16.8% respectively. Moderna Inc.’s share held by insiders are 26.31%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Moderna Inc. had bearish trend while CorMedix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Moderna Inc. beats CorMedix Inc.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.