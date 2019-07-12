Comparing of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Both Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 20 38.17 N/A -1.22 0.00 AVROBIO Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Moderna Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -52% -39.2%

Liquidity

Moderna Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7 and 7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AVROBIO Inc. are 12.3 and 12.3 respectively. AVROBIO Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Moderna Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Moderna Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 181.69% for Moderna Inc. with consensus target price of $40.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.1% of Moderna Inc. shares and 91.2% of AVROBIO Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 6.9% of Moderna Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.9% of AVROBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -1.78% -10.53% 24.77% 0% 0% 51.41% AVROBIO Inc. -12.71% -11.15% 34.01% -35.6% 0% 10.51%

For the past year Moderna Inc. has stronger performance than AVROBIO Inc.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats AVROBIO Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.