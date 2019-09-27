Comparing of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (MMDM) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|352.59
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|33.70M
|0.12
|85.73
In table 1 we can see Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gores Holdings III Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Modern Media Acquisition Corp. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Modern Media Acquisition Corp. is currently more expensive than Gores Holdings III Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|334,657,398.21%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.91% and 34.79%. About 20% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|-0.68%
|-18%
|1.62%
|3.2%
|6.85%
|3.7%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0%
|-0.2%
|1.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.19%
For the past year Modern Media Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Gores Holdings III Inc.
Summary
Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.