Comparing of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (MMDM) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 8 0.00 N/A 0.03 352.59 Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 33.70M 0.12 85.73

In table 1 we can see Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gores Holdings III Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Modern Media Acquisition Corp. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Modern Media Acquisition Corp. is currently more expensive than Gores Holdings III Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Holdings III Inc. 334,657,398.21% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.91% and 34.79%. About 20% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Modern Media Acquisition Corp. -0.68% -18% 1.62% 3.2% 6.85% 3.7% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% -0.2% 1.31% 0% 0% 3.19%

For the past year Modern Media Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Modern Media Acquisition Corp.