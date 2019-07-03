Comparing of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (MMDM) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU)

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|131.65
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 68.91% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.84% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 20%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.24%
|1.07%
|2.97%
|5.9%
|1.96%
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0.35%
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.8%
For the past year Modern Media Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
