Comparing of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (MMDM) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU)

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.65 DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.91% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.84% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 20%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.24% 1.07% 2.97% 5.9% 1.96% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.35% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 0.8%

For the past year Modern Media Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.