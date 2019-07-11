Comparing of Model N Inc. (MODN) and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE)

This is a contrast between Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N Inc. 17 4.59 N/A -0.95 0.00 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 18 2.96 N/A 0.38 44.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Model N Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2% Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Model N Inc. has a 0.53 beta, while its volatility is 47.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.02 which is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Model N Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Model N Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Model N Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Model N Inc. has a 11.33% upside potential and an average target price of $23. Meanwhile, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $17.5, while its potential upside is 2.46%. The results provided earlier shows that Model N Inc. appears more favorable than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.5% of Model N Inc. shares and 93% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares. Model N Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.5% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Model N Inc. -1.04% 6.85% 12.46% 33.24% 10.7% 43.92% Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. -0.77% -17.12% -2.32% -7.06% -19.38% 8.57%

For the past year Model N Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. beats Model N Inc.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.