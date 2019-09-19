Comparing of Model N Inc. (MODN) and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Both Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N Inc. 21 6.57 N/A -0.95 0.00 Agilysys Inc. 23 4.58 N/A -0.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Model N Inc. and Agilysys Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Model N Inc. and Agilysys Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2% Agilysys Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -6.1%

Volatility & Risk

Model N Inc. has a beta of 0.56 and its 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Agilysys Inc.’s 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Model N Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Agilysys Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Agilysys Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Model N Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Model N Inc. and Agilysys Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Agilysys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Model N Inc. is $24.5, with potential downside of -13.70%. Competitively the consensus price target of Agilysys Inc. is $25.5, which is potential -9.25% downside. The data provided earlier shows that Agilysys Inc. appears more favorable than Model N Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Model N Inc. and Agilysys Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.7% and 78.3% respectively. About 3.9% of Model N Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.9% of Agilysys Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Model N Inc. 4.19% 9.08% 19.13% 52.12% 16.59% 65.23% Agilysys Inc. 4.61% 10.3% 29.86% 37.27% 51.89% 71.06%

For the past year Model N Inc. was less bullish than Agilysys Inc.

Summary

Agilysys Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Model N Inc.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.