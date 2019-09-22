Comparing of MobileIron Inc. (MOBL) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Both MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MobileIron Inc. 6 3.89 N/A -0.42 0.00 Castlight Health Inc. 3 1.50 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MobileIron Inc. and Castlight Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MobileIron Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -22.1% Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8%

Risk and Volatility

MobileIron Inc. is 72.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.72. Castlight Health Inc. on the other hand, has 1.42 beta which makes it 42.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MobileIron Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Castlight Health Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Castlight Health Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MobileIron Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for MobileIron Inc. and Castlight Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MobileIron Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Castlight Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MobileIron Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 11.73% and an $8 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.2% of MobileIron Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.9% of Castlight Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.1% of MobileIron Inc. shares. Comparatively, Castlight Health Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MobileIron Inc. 0.29% 8.32% 17.35% 43.45% 48.39% 50.33% Castlight Health Inc. -43.9% -50.15% -56.84% -42.91% -63.82% -25.81%

For the past year MobileIron Inc. had bullish trend while Castlight Health Inc. had bearish trend.

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. Its MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. The company serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.