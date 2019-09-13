Comparing of Mmtec Inc. (MTC) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mmtec Inc.
|7
|2767.31
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Mmtec Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Mmtec Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Mmtec Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 6.59%. About 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mmtec Inc.
|-23.79%
|-39.39%
|196.04%
|74.4%
|0%
|94.37%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-1.57%
|0.58%
|-2.67%
|-16.68%
|-12.83%
|11.28%
For the past year Mmtec Inc. has stronger performance than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
Summary
Mmtec Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
