Comparing of Mmtec Inc. (MTC) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec Inc. 7 2767.31 N/A -0.12 0.00 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mmtec Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mmtec Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mmtec Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 6.59%. About 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mmtec Inc. -23.79% -39.39% 196.04% 74.4% 0% 94.37% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28%

For the past year Mmtec Inc. has stronger performance than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust

Summary

Mmtec Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.