Comparing of Mmtec Inc. (MTC) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)

Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec Inc. 6 6368.52 N/A -0.12 0.00 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Mmtec Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mmtec Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mmtec Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 27.56%. Insiders held roughly 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mmtec Inc. 0.24% -2.86% -28.93% 0% 0% -31.48% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.39% 1.19% 4.3% 0% 0% 3.65%

For the past year Mmtec Inc. has -31.48% weaker performance while Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has 3.65% stronger performance.

Summary

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Mmtec Inc.