Comparing of Mmtec Inc. (MTC) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)

Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mmtec Inc.
|6
|6368.52
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Mmtec Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Mmtec Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Mmtec Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 27.56%. Insiders held roughly 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.24%
|-2.86%
|-28.93%
|0%
|0%
|-31.48%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.39%
|1.19%
|4.3%
|0%
|0%
|3.65%
For the past year Mmtec Inc. has -31.48% weaker performance while Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has 3.65% stronger performance.
Summary
Tenzing Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Mmtec Inc.
