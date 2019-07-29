Comparing of Mmtec Inc. (MTC) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA)

Both Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec Inc. 7 8242.42 N/A -0.12 0.00 Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mmtec Inc. and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 23.63% respectively. About 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mmtec Inc. 0.24% -2.86% -28.93% 0% 0% -31.48% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund -0.73% -1.03% 0.31% 1.38% 0% 2.35%

For the past year Mmtec Inc. had bearish trend while Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund beats Mmtec Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.