Comparing of Mmtec Inc. (MTC) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA)

Both Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mmtec Inc.
|7
|8242.42
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Mmtec Inc. and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 23.63% respectively. About 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.24%
|-2.86%
|-28.93%
|0%
|0%
|-31.48%
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|-0.73%
|-1.03%
|0.31%
|1.38%
|0%
|2.35%
For the past year Mmtec Inc. had bearish trend while Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund had bullish trend.
Summary
Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund beats Mmtec Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
