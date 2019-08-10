Comparing of Mmtec Inc. (MTC) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

As Asset Management businesses, Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec Inc. 7 3930.83 N/A -0.12 0.00 Franklin Resources Inc. 33 2.52 N/A 2.78 11.75

Table 1 highlights Mmtec Inc. and Franklin Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Mmtec Inc. and Franklin Resources Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mmtec Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Franklin Resources Inc. 1 2 0 2.67

Meanwhile, Franklin Resources Inc.’s average price target is $31.75, while its potential upside is 8.29%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mmtec Inc. and Franklin Resources Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 51.1%. Mmtec Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.09%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mmtec Inc. -23.79% -39.39% 196.04% 74.4% 0% 94.37% Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01%

For the past year Mmtec Inc. has stronger performance than Franklin Resources Inc.

Summary

Franklin Resources Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Mmtec Inc.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.