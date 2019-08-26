Comparing of Mmtec Inc. (MTC) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

As Asset Management companies, Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec Inc. 7 2866.93 N/A -0.12 0.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 19.05 N/A 0.62 20.78

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mmtec Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Mmtec Inc. shares and 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares. 0.09% are Mmtec Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mmtec Inc. -23.79% -39.39% 196.04% 74.4% 0% 94.37% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2%

For the past year Mmtec Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.