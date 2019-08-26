Comparing of Mmtec Inc. (MTC) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

As Asset Management companies, Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mmtec Inc.
|7
|2866.93
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|12
|19.05
|N/A
|0.62
|20.78
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mmtec Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Mmtec Inc. shares and 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares. 0.09% are Mmtec Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mmtec Inc.
|-23.79%
|-39.39%
|196.04%
|74.4%
|0%
|94.37%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|1.03%
|3.23%
|2.4%
|10.17%
|8.77%
|13.2%
For the past year Mmtec Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.
