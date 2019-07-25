Comparing of Mmtec Inc. (MTC) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)

Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mmtec Inc.
|7
|10228.37
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|4
|24.94
|N/A
|0.04
|109.49
Demonstrates Mmtec Inc. and ATIF Holdings Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Mmtec Inc. and ATIF Holdings Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Mmtec Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.09%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.24%
|-2.86%
|-28.93%
|0%
|0%
|-31.48%
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|-5.74%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-13.74%
For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited has weaker performance than Mmtec Inc.
