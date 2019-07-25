Comparing of Mmtec Inc. (MTC) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)

Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec Inc. 7 10228.37 N/A -0.12 0.00 ATIF Holdings Limited 4 24.94 N/A 0.04 109.49

Demonstrates Mmtec Inc. and ATIF Holdings Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mmtec Inc. and ATIF Holdings Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mmtec Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.09%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mmtec Inc. 0.24% -2.86% -28.93% 0% 0% -31.48% ATIF Holdings Limited -5.74% 0% 0% 0% 0% -13.74%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited has weaker performance than Mmtec Inc.