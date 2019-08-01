Comparing of MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) and Its Peers

MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) is a company in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MKS Instruments Inc. has 93.68% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 66.41% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand MKS Instruments Inc. has 0.4% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 7.48% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have MKS Instruments Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MKS Instruments Inc. 0.00% 16.20% 10.80% Industry Average 6.76% 12.58% 7.38%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares MKS Instruments Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MKS Instruments Inc. N/A 83 15.57 Industry Average 73.71M 1.09B 45.70

MKS Instruments Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for MKS Instruments Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MKS Instruments Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.18 1.82 2.67

$117.5 is the average price target of MKS Instruments Inc., with a potential upside of 36.42%. The peers have a potential upside of 41.73%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, MKS Instruments Inc. make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MKS Instruments Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MKS Instruments Inc. -4.93% 3.89% -3.87% 4.58% -8.76% 31.76% Industry Average 4.18% 7.41% 12.35% 17.59% 23.82% 28.85%

For the past year MKS Instruments Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

MKS Instruments Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, MKS Instruments Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.50 and has 2.53 Quick Ratio. MKS Instruments Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MKS Instruments Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

MKS Instruments Inc. has a beta of 1.45 and its 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, MKS Instruments Inc.’s peers are 16.89% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Dividends

MKS Instruments Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MKS Instruments Inc.’s competitors beat MKS Instruments Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, IO modules, automation software, data analytics software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application. It also offers power delivery, plasma, and reactive gas generation products used in semiconductor and other thin film applications, and in medical imaging equipment applications; and direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions. The Light & Motion segment offers lasers and laser-based systems, including lasers and amplifiers, fiber lasers, diode-pumped solid-state lasers, high-energy pulsed lasers, and tunable lasers, as well as accessories; optics products, such as precision optics and lens assemblies, thin-film filters and coatings, replicated mirrors, and ruled and holographic diffraction gratings, as well as subsystems and subassemblies; photonics products comprising photonics instruments and systems, and vibration and motion control products, as well as three-dimensional non-contact measurement sensors and equipment. It markets and sells its products and services through global direct sales organization, independent distributors and sales representatives, Websites, and product catalogs. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.