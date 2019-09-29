Comparing of MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) and Electro-Sensors Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE)

We are comparing MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) and Electro-Sensors Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MKS Instruments Inc. 84 -67.62 53.80M 5.47 15.57 Electro-Sensors Inc. 4 0.00 2.23M 0.05 72.34

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MKS Instruments Inc. and Electro-Sensors Inc. Electro-Sensors Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than MKS Instruments Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. MKS Instruments Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MKS Instruments Inc. and Electro-Sensors Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MKS Instruments Inc. 63,880,313.46% 16.2% 10.8% Electro-Sensors Inc. 57,842,450.65% 1.3% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

MKS Instruments Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.45 beta. Competitively, Electro-Sensors Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.36 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MKS Instruments Inc. are 4.6 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Electro-Sensors Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.4 and its Quick Ratio is 15.8. Electro-Sensors Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MKS Instruments Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for MKS Instruments Inc. and Electro-Sensors Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MKS Instruments Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Electro-Sensors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MKS Instruments Inc. has a consensus target price of $116.67, and a 28.28% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.68% of MKS Instruments Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.4% of Electro-Sensors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. MKS Instruments Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 81.42% of Electro-Sensors Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MKS Instruments Inc. -4.93% 3.89% -3.87% 4.58% -8.76% 31.76% Electro-Sensors Inc. 1.8% 0% -1.67% -6.34% -17.6% 0%

Summary

MKS Instruments Inc. beats on 11 of the 14 factors Electro-Sensors Inc.

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, IO modules, automation software, data analytics software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application. It also offers power delivery, plasma, and reactive gas generation products used in semiconductor and other thin film applications, and in medical imaging equipment applications; and direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions. The Light & Motion segment offers lasers and laser-based systems, including lasers and amplifiers, fiber lasers, diode-pumped solid-state lasers, high-energy pulsed lasers, and tunable lasers, as well as accessories; optics products, such as precision optics and lens assemblies, thin-film filters and coatings, replicated mirrors, and ruled and holographic diffraction gratings, as well as subsystems and subassemblies; photonics products comprising photonics instruments and systems, and vibration and motion control products, as well as three-dimensional non-contact measurement sensors and equipment. It markets and sells its products and services through global direct sales organization, independent distributors and sales representatives, Websites, and product catalogs. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It offers various monitoring systems, which measure actual machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors into alarm signals, computer inputs, or digital displays. It also provides production monitoring devices, such as tilt switches, vibration monitors, and slide gate position monitors; hazard monitoring systems; temperature sensors; digital control products for motors that require a complete closed loop proportional integral derivative control; and closed loop controllers to coordinate production speed in process motors and reduce waste. In addition, the company develops and produces HazardPRO nodes; and develops software updates to its standard products, new calibration software for its slide gate monitors, and released new versions of the HazardPRO gateway and I/O boards. The company serves grain/feed/milling, bulk material, manufacturing, food product, ethanol, and power generation industries, as well as other processing areas. It sells its products through internal sales team, manufacturer's representatives, and distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, India, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, China, Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore. Electro-Sensors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.