Comparing of Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) and Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO)

Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) and Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitek Systems Inc. 11 4.62 N/A -0.22 0.00 Majesco 8 2.56 N/A 0.18 53.22

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Mitek Systems Inc. and Majesco.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mitek Systems Inc. and Majesco’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.7% -7.3% Majesco 0.00% 11.4% 6%

Risk and Volatility

Mitek Systems Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 123.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.23 beta. Majesco has a 0.37 beta and it is 63.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mitek Systems Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Majesco is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Mitek Systems Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Majesco.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Mitek Systems Inc. and Majesco are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Majesco 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Mitek Systems Inc. is $13.83, with potential upside of 43.02%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mitek Systems Inc. and Majesco are owned by institutional investors at 62.1% and 2.5% respectively. Mitek Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, Majesco has 70.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mitek Systems Inc. -9.63% 2.24% -16.82% -8.81% 18.82% -7.12% Majesco 2.73% 0.86% 20% 23.3% 22.34% 32.86%

For the past year Mitek Systems Inc. has -7.12% weaker performance while Majesco has 32.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Majesco beats on 5 of the 9 factors Mitek Systems Inc.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. The company provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims. It also offers solutions for P&C/general insurance core insurance areas, such as policy management, claims management, rating, underwriting, product configuration, and reinsurance. In addition, the company provides enterprise software solutions comprising billing, distribution management, and digital platform with portals and mobile capabilities, and a cloud platform. Its consulting and services solutions provide strategy enablement, business transformation, testing, bureau and content management, and application development and maintenance for insurers. Further, the company offers project delivery and implementation services. The company was formerly known as MajescoMastek and changed its name to Majesco in October 2014. Majesco was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.