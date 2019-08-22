Comparing of Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mitek Systems Inc. has 62.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.7% of Mitek Systems Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Mitek Systems Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.70% -7.30% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Mitek Systems Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mitek Systems Inc. N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Mitek Systems Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.13 3.60 2.70

With consensus target price of $13.83, Mitek Systems Inc. has a potential upside of 43.46%. The peers have a potential upside of 135.80%. Based on the data shown earlier, Mitek Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mitek Systems Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mitek Systems Inc. -9.63% 2.24% -16.82% -8.81% 18.82% -7.12% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Mitek Systems Inc. had bearish trend while Mitek Systems Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mitek Systems Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1. Competitively, Mitek Systems Inc.’s peers have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mitek Systems Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mitek Systems Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Mitek Systems Inc. is 123.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.23. Competitively, Mitek Systems Inc.’s peers are 18.59% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Dividends

Mitek Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Mitek Systems Inc.’s rivals beat Mitek Systems Inc.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.