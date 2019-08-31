Comparing of Mistras Group Inc. (MG) and BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI)

Mistras Group Inc. (NYSE:MG) and BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) compete against each other in the Security & Protection Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mistras Group Inc. 14 0.57 N/A -0.01 0.00 BIO-key International Inc. 1 2.79 N/A -0.61 0.00

Demonstrates Mistras Group Inc. and BIO-key International Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Mistras Group Inc. and BIO-key International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mistras Group Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.2% BIO-key International Inc. 0.00% -74.1% -65.5%

Volatility and Risk

Mistras Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.2 beta. BIO-key International Inc. has a 2.12 beta and it is 112.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Mistras Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, BIO-key International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. BIO-key International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mistras Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Mistras Group Inc. and BIO-key International Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mistras Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 BIO-key International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mistras Group Inc. has an average price target of $30.83, and a 111.16% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mistras Group Inc. and BIO-key International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.1% and 1.8% respectively. 38.7% are Mistras Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of BIO-key International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mistras Group Inc. 0.53% 3.55% 10.01% 4.34% -25.9% 5.42% BIO-key International Inc. 4.03% 3.94% -3.01% -7.19% -38.86% 72%

For the past year Mistras Group Inc. was less bullish than BIO-key International Inc.

Summary

Mistras Group Inc. beats BIO-key International Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Mistras Group, Inc. provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services; International; and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission (AE) sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures. The company also offers leak monitoring and detection systems to detect and locate gaseous and liquid leaks in valves, vessels, pipelines, boilers, and tanks; ultrasonic equipment; and digital radiographic systems to solve specific industrial problems. In addition, it provides technology solutions, such as Acoustic Combustion Turbine Monitoring System, an on-line system to detect stator blade cracks in gas turbines; TANKPAC for tank inspections; POWERPAC for monitoring discharges in critical power grid transformers; and AMS boiler tube leak detection and location monitoring systems. Further, the company offers Plant Condition Monitoring Software and Systems, an enterprise software that allows its customers to collect, store, and analysis data; Advanced Data Analysis Pattern Recognition and Neural Networks Software, which enables AE experts to develop automated remote monitoring systems; and Loose Parts Monitoring Software program to monitor, detect, and evaluate metallic loose parts in nuclear reactor coolant systems. Additionally, it provides professional engineering and on-line monitoring services. The company serves oil and gas, power generation, public infrastructure, chemicals, commercial aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceutical/biotechnology, and food processing industries, as well as research and engineering institutions. Mistras Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Princeton Junction, New Jersey.

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their application. The company's products include Vector Segment Technology SDK, a biometric software development kit that provides developers the ability to incorporate its biometric capabilities into their respective product offerings or infrastructure; Intelligent Image Indexing, a biometric identification solution that offers one-to-many and one-to-one user identification; and Biometric Service Provider, which provides support for the BioAPI for a compliant interface to applications using biometrics for verification and identification. Its products also comprise ID Director, a solution for single sign on integration with CA Technologies SiteMinder, Oracle's Fusion Middleware SSO, IBM Tivoli Access Manager, and other solutions; and WEB-key, an authentication-transaction security technology to conduct identification and identity verification transactions in insecure environments, such as the world wide Web or off-site cloud environments. It also sells third-party hardware components. The company markets its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, integrators, and partner networks to government and corporate customers primarily in North America. The company was formerly known as SAC Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to BIO-key International, Inc. in 2002. BIO-key International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.