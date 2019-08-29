Comparing of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

We are contrasting Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 62.13 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6. Competitively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 8.3 and 8.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 102.00% upside potential and an average price target of $27.33. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $2.5 consensus price target and a 125.23% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. appears more favorable than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 25.1%. About 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.