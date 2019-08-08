Comparing of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

As Biotechnology companies, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.62 N/A -1.85 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8%

Liquidity

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 5.1% respectively. 11% are Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.32% are Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.27% stronger performance while Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.04% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.