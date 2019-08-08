Comparing of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

As Biotechnology companies, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|1.62
|N/A
|-1.85
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-319.2%
|-106.8%
Liquidity
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 5.1% respectively. 11% are Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.32% are Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.27%
|Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.48%
|-12.94%
|-32.32%
|-7.5%
|-79.44%
|-17.04%
For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.27% stronger performance while Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.04% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.
