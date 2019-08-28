Comparing of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Both Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. which has a 14 Current Ratio and a 14 Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $27.33, while its potential upside is 93.14%. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17.75 consensus target price and a 95.27% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Kaleido BioSciences Inc. seems more appealing than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Kaleido BioSciences Inc.