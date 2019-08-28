Comparing of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Both Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.39
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. which has a 14 Current Ratio and a 14 Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $27.33, while its potential upside is 93.14%. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17.75 consensus target price and a 95.27% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Kaleido BioSciences Inc. seems more appealing than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.27%
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|4.07%
|-32.12%
|-47.36%
|0%
|0%
|-46.1%
For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
