Comparing of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

We are contrasting Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.65 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 while its Current Ratio is 7.6. Meanwhile, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.5% are Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.27% stronger performance while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has -25.68% weaker performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.