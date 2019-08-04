Comparing of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

We are contrasting Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.65
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 while its Current Ratio is 7.6. Meanwhile, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.5% are Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.27%
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.65%
|-20.19%
|-38.88%
|0%
|0%
|-25.68%
For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.27% stronger performance while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has -25.68% weaker performance.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
