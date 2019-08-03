Comparing of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Both Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Celsion Corporation
|2
|71.28
|N/A
|-0.55
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Celsion Corporation
|0.00%
|-51.1%
|-21.4%
Liquidity
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, Celsion Corporation which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Celsion Corporation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celsion Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 9.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Celsion Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.27%
|Celsion Corporation
|-1.13%
|-0.57%
|-20.45%
|-18.22%
|-35.19%
|24.11%
For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Celsion Corporation
Summary
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Celsion Corporation.
Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.
