Comparing of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

As Biotechnology companies, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8%

Liquidity

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. which has a 10.7 Current Ratio and a 10.7 Quick Ratio. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.33, with potential upside of 107.20%. On the other hand, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 73.05% and its consensus price target is $14. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 78.8%. 11% are Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.