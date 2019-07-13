Comparing of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 74 810.24 N/A -3.83 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 24 17.48 N/A -1.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Quanterix Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Quanterix Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -40.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are 12.2 and 12.2. Competitively, Quanterix Corporation has 3.3 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Quanterix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Quanterix Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is $81.33, with potential downside of -23.06%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Quanterix Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 70.4%. About 0.4% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.1% of Quanterix Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. -8.76% -2.58% -12.04% 60.52% 71.62% 49.69% Quanterix Corporation -4.9% -0.9% -0.77% 30.79% 15.25% 19.72%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Quanterix Corporation.

Summary

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats Quanterix Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.