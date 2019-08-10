Comparing of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.10% -47.40% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. N/A 81 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Industry Average 1.14 1.91 2.71 2.85

$81.33 is the consensus target price of Mirati Therapeutics Inc., with a potential downside of -13.91%. The peers have a potential upside of 137.53%. The analysts’ belief based on the results shown earlier is that Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

Liquidity

Volatility & Risk

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.97 and its 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s peers are 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.