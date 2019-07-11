Comparing of Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (MGEN) and PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) and PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) compete with each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 3 15.96 N/A -1.29 0.00 PRA Health Sciences Inc. 99 2.21 N/A 2.33 37.96

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Miragen Therapeutics Inc. and PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) and PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -36.9% PRA Health Sciences Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 4.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.22 shows that Miragen Therapeutics Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500. PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s 1.03 beta is the reason why it is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Miragen Therapeutics Inc. are 9.7 and 9.7 respectively. Its competitor PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Miragen Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Inc. and PRA Health Sciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PRA Health Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,065.05% and an $24 average price target. Competitively PRA Health Sciences Inc. has an average price target of $122, with potential upside of 25.14%. The information presented earlier suggests that Miragen Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than PRA Health Sciences Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.3% of Miragen Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of PRA Health Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 10.65% of Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.11% of PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 5.34% -0.34% -2.31% -24.3% -61.61% -2.31% PRA Health Sciences Inc. -2.82% -12.55% -20.19% -16.97% 6.34% -3.9%

For the past year Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Summary

PRA Health Sciences Inc. beats Miragen Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its two lead product candidates, MRG-106 and MRG-201 are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The companyÂ’s clinical product candidate for the treatment of certain cancers, MRG-106, is an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is found at abnormally high levels in various blood cancers. Its clinical product candidate for the treatment of pathological fibrosis, MRG-201, is a replacement for microRNA-29, which is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis. In addition, the company is developing a pipeline of pre-clinical product candidates. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.