Comparing of Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (MGEN) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. has 45.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 62.35% institutional ownership for its rivals. 10.65% of Miragen Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.30% of all Medical Laboratories & Research companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Miragen Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.90% -56.80% Industry Average 37.84% 43.00% 7.62%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Miragen Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Miragen Therapeutics Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 83.40M 220.41M 72.84

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.80 2.88 2.78

$18 is the average price target of Miragen Therapeutics Inc., with a potential upside of 971.43%. The rivals have a potential upside of 36.50%. With higher possible upside potential for Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals, research analysts think Miragen Therapeutics Inc. is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Miragen Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Miragen Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -9.91% -27.54% -30.56% -68.99% -33.99% Industry Average 7.27% 14.02% 18.58% 38.35% 54.06% 47.86%

For the past year Miragen Therapeutics Inc. has -33.99% weaker performance while Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have 47.86% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Miragen Therapeutics Inc. are 7.9 and 7.9. Competitively, Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have 4.48 and 4.24 for Current and Quick Ratio. Miragen Therapeutics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.12. Competitively, Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals are 30.81% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Dividends

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its two lead product candidates, MRG-106 and MRG-201 are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The companyÂ’s clinical product candidate for the treatment of certain cancers, MRG-106, is an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is found at abnormally high levels in various blood cancers. Its clinical product candidate for the treatment of pathological fibrosis, MRG-201, is a replacement for microRNA-29, which is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis. In addition, the company is developing a pipeline of pre-clinical product candidates. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.