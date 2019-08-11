Comparing of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.59 beta means Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s volatility is 59.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.47 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 11.6 while its Current Ratio is 11.6. Meanwhile, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 192.40%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.8% and 8%. 0.7% are Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.77% are Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.