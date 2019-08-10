Comparing of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 21 7.85 N/A -4.45 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Volatility & Risk

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a 1.59 beta, while its volatility is 59.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Radius Health Inc.’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6. Competitively, Radius Health Inc. has 5.2 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Radius Health Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has an average target price of $20, and a 192.40% upside potential. Radius Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 consensus target price and a 4.99% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Radius Health Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.8% and 0% respectively. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Radius Health Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats Radius Health Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.