Comparing of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

As Biotechnology companies, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 16.55 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7%

Volatility & Risk

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.38 beta. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.25 beta and it is 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, and a 206.75% upside potential. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 average target price and a 102.20% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. seems more appealing than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.2% and 81% respectively. 0.8% are Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.8% are KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. -5.81% -12.08% -11.6% -32.15% -0.31% -3.86% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has -3.86% weaker performance while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22.68% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.