Comparing of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

As Biotechnology businesses, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 2 460.26 N/A -0.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6. Competitively, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has 7.2 and 7.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a 206.75% upside potential and an average price target of $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.2% and 48.6% respectively. About 0.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. -5.81% -12.08% -11.6% -32.15% -0.31% -3.86% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -8.33% -8.33% -13.64% -24% -30.57% 1.95%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. had bearish trend while AquaBounty Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.