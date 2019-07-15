Comparing of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (MNDO) and CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) and CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) compete with each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND C.T.I. Ltd 2 2.33 N/A 0.26 8.03 CACI International Inc 185 1.11 N/A 10.23 19.77

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MIND C.T.I. Ltd and CACI International Inc. CACI International Inc has higher revenue and earnings than MIND C.T.I. Ltd. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. MIND C.T.I. Ltd is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND C.T.I. Ltd 0.00% 27.2% 20.8% CACI International Inc 0.00% 12% 6%

Volatility & Risk

MIND C.T.I. Ltd’s volatility measures that it’s 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.77 beta. CACI International Inc’s 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MIND C.T.I. Ltd is 5.4 while its Current Ratio is 5.4. Meanwhile, CACI International Inc has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. MIND C.T.I. Ltd is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CACI International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for MIND C.T.I. Ltd and CACI International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND C.T.I. Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 CACI International Inc 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of CACI International Inc is $217, which is potential 1.80% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 15.2% of MIND C.T.I. Ltd shares and 91.2% of CACI International Inc shares. About 55.8% of MIND C.T.I. Ltd’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, CACI International Inc has 1.51% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MIND C.T.I. Ltd -2.3% -1.4% -13.11% -7.42% -3.64% -7.02% CACI International Inc 1.06% 8.22% 14.28% 11.38% 23.89% 40.38%

For the past year MIND C.T.I. Ltd had bearish trend while CACI International Inc had bullish trend.

Summary

CACI International Inc beats MIND C.T.I. Ltd on 8 of the 11 factors.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales processes. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising installation, turnkey project implementation services, customer support, training and maintenance services, software and process customization, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks primarily to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX-ONE, an enterprise software product that collects, records, and stores call information, which are used by corporations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection. The company offers its products directly, as well as through network equipment vendors and systems integrators, and resellers primarily to communication providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge. It also provides cyber security solutions, as well as supports cyber operations of federal customers and the intelligence community. In addition, the company provides enterprise-wide information solutions and services for the design, development, integration, deployment, operations and management, sustainment, and security of its customersÂ’ IT solutions; and supports federal civilian and military health missions that improves healthcare delivery systems, integrates electronic health records, improves health outcomes for communities, and enhances emergency responsiveness. Further, it provides intelligence services, such as intelligence analysis, operations and planning, policy, doctrine, and security support; and designs, develops, integrates, deploys, and prototypes hardware-and software-enabled tools and applications, as well as offers signals intelligence. Additionally, the company provides investigation and litigation support services; logistics and material readiness solutions, and professional services; operations and resiliency support; and data and software products, as well as integrates surveillance and reconnaissance technologies into platforms. It primarily serves the U.S. government, as well as other customers comprising state and local governments, commercial enterprises, and agencies of foreign governments. CACI International Inc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.