Comparing of Mimecast Limited (MIME) and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR)

Since Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mimecast Limited 45 8.78 N/A -0.20 0.00 PAR Technology Corporation 25 2.16 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mimecast Limited and PAR Technology Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mimecast Limited and PAR Technology Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mimecast Limited 0.00% -8.7% -2.6% PAR Technology Corporation 0.00% -39.3% -20.8%

Volatility and Risk

Mimecast Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.09 beta. Competitively, PAR Technology Corporation is 101.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.01 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mimecast Limited is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival PAR Technology Corporation is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. PAR Technology Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mimecast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Mimecast Limited and PAR Technology Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mimecast Limited 0 0 3 3.00 PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

$58 is Mimecast Limited’s average price target while its potential upside is 19.05%. On the other hand, PAR Technology Corporation’s potential upside is 26.58% and its average price target is $32. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that PAR Technology Corporation seems more appealing than Mimecast Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.1% of Mimecast Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 59.6% of PAR Technology Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.3% of Mimecast Limited shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are PAR Technology Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mimecast Limited -9.02% -6.37% -5.92% 31.06% 14.76% 39.4% PAR Technology Corporation 5.77% 12.14% -4.03% 50.44% 74.66% 17.24%

For the past year Mimecast Limited has stronger performance than PAR Technology Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Mimecast Limited beats PAR Technology Corporation.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.