Comparing of Mimecast Limited (MIME) and Its Rivals

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mimecast Limited has 78.5% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Mimecast Limited has 3.7% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Mimecast Limited and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mimecast Limited 0.00% -4.60% -1.40% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Mimecast Limited and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mimecast Limited N/A 47 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Mimecast Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mimecast Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.13 3.60 2.70

The potential upside of the competitors is 135.80%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mimecast Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mimecast Limited -1.51% 1.86% -8.14% 31.82% 30.88% 41.54% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Mimecast Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Mimecast Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Mimecast Limited’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. Mimecast Limited’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mimecast Limited.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.1 shows that Mimecast Limited is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Mimecast Limited’s peers’ beta is 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Mimecast Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Mimecast Limited’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.