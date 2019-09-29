Comparing of Mimecast Limited (MIME) and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mimecast Limited 40 0.85 48.19M -0.12 0.00 Everbridge Inc. 76 4.41 33.05M -1.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mimecast Limited and Everbridge Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 represents Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mimecast Limited 119,489,213.98% -4.6% -1.4% Everbridge Inc. 43,412,583.74% -60.3% -16.5%

Mimecast Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Everbridge Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Everbridge Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mimecast Limited.

In next table is delivered Mimecast Limited and Everbridge Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mimecast Limited 0 1 4 2.80 Everbridge Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus target price of Mimecast Limited is $55.4, with potential upside of 56.19%. Competitively the consensus target price of Everbridge Inc. is $92.67, which is potential 51.25% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Mimecast Limited appears more favorable than Everbridge Inc., based on analyst opinion.

The shares of both Mimecast Limited and Everbridge Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.5% and 90.38% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.7% of Mimecast Limited’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Everbridge Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mimecast Limited -1.51% 1.86% -8.14% 31.82% 30.88% 41.54% Everbridge Inc. 2.76% 13.55% 40.31% 68.48% 125.13% 80.23%

For the past year Mimecast Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Everbridge Inc.

Mimecast Limited beats on 8 of the 12 factors Everbridge Inc.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.