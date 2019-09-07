Comparing of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

We will be comparing the differences between Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 21 40.22 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

7.8 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Morphic Holding Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is $25, with potential upside of 424.11%. Meanwhile, Morphic Holding Inc.’s average price target is $32, while its potential upside is 48.63%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Millendo Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Morphic Holding Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.8% and 49.9% respectively. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.03%. Comparatively, Morphic Holding Inc. has 26.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Morphic Holding Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Morphic Holding Inc. beats Millendo Therapeutics Inc.