Comparing of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) and Its Competitors

As Biotechnology company, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 7.03% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|812.10%
|105.95%
|28.39%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|N/A
|13
|0.00
|Industry Average
|33.76M
|4.16M
|35.97
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.14
|1.91
|2.71
|2.85
The peers have a potential upside of 137.53%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.92%
|-21.96%
|-38.3%
|-4.29%
|-27.88%
|23.4%
|Industry Average
|5.82%
|9.20%
|28.08%
|41.63%
|73.35%
|54.83%
For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors.
Liquidity
Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 and a Quick Ratio of 7.8. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors.
Volatility and Risk
Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.63 and its 163.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
Millendo Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors beat Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
