Comparing of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) and Its Competitors

As Biotechnology company, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 7.03% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.91 2.71 2.85

The peers have a potential upside of 137.53%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 and a Quick Ratio of 7.8. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.63 and its 163.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors beat Millendo Therapeutics Inc.