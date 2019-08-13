Comparing of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 Incyte Corporation 82 8.89 N/A 1.17 72.58

Table 1 demonstrates Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Incyte Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8%

Risk and Volatility

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.63 and it happens to be 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Incyte Corporation has beta of 1.09 which is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.8 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Incyte Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Incyte Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Incyte Corporation 0 6 3 2.33

On the other hand, Incyte Corporation’s potential upside is 6.56% and its average target price is $88.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Incyte Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.8% and 94.7%. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.03%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Incyte Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Incyte Corporation.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.