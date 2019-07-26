Comparing of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 20.12 N/A -1.43 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Risk & Volatility

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 227.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 3.27. Competitively, Chimerix Inc. is 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.43 beta.

Liquidity

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Chimerix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.6 and has 13.6 Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Chimerix Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

On the other hand, Chimerix Inc.’s potential upside is 1.16% and its consensus target price is $3.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.2% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 80.1% of Chimerix Inc. shares. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 1.3% are Chimerix Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81% Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Chimerix Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Chimerix Inc. beats Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.