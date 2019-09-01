Comparing of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Volatility and Risk

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 163.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.63 beta. In other hand, Cassava Sciences Inc. has beta of 1.65 which is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

7.8 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 21.4 and 21.4 respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$25 is Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 312.54%. On the other hand, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s potential upside is 167.86% and its consensus price target is $3. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Millendo Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.03%. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Cassava Sciences Inc.