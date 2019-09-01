Comparing of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-15.26
|0.00
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.58
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-32.7%
Volatility and Risk
Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 163.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.63 beta. In other hand, Cassava Sciences Inc. has beta of 1.65 which is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
7.8 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 21.4 and 21.4 respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
$25 is Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 312.54%. On the other hand, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s potential upside is 167.86% and its consensus price target is $3. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Millendo Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Cassava Sciences Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.03%. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.92%
|-21.96%
|-38.3%
|-4.29%
|-27.88%
|23.4%
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|-2.88%
|8%
|23.85%
|17.39%
|-39.19%
|58.82%
For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Cassava Sciences Inc.
Summary
Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Cassava Sciences Inc.
