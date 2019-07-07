Comparing of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-17.58
|0.00
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.7%
|-43.2%
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-53.2%
|-48.5%
Liquidity
Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 59.2% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.9% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|0.3%
|14.01%
|50.98%
|51.6%
|18.75%
|108.81%
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|-8.91%
|5.4%
|4.27%
|82.03%
|13.05%
|178.24%
For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.
