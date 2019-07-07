Comparing of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5%

Liquidity

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.2% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.9% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -8.91% 5.4% 4.27% 82.03% 13.05% 178.24%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.