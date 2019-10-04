Comparing of Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) and Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Both Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) and Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Scientific Inc. 1 0.00 25.57M -0.18 0.00 Cantel Medical Corp. 85 9.17 36.68M 1.54 59.88

In table 1 we can see Milestone Scientific Inc. and Cantel Medical Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Milestone Scientific Inc. and Cantel Medical Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Scientific Inc. 3,351,684,362.30% 0% 0% Cantel Medical Corp. 43,244,517.80% 10% 6.3%

Risk and Volatility

Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 1.71 beta, while its volatility is 71.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cantel Medical Corp. has a 1.08 beta which is 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Milestone Scientific Inc. are 1.4 and 0.9. Competitively, Cantel Medical Corp. has 2.3 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cantel Medical Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Milestone Scientific Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.8% of Milestone Scientific Inc. shares and 89.3% of Cantel Medical Corp. shares. Milestone Scientific Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.1%. Competitively, Cantel Medical Corp. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Scientific Inc. 13.21% 19.71% 8.46% 13.02% -40.05% 37.21% Cantel Medical Corp. 14.34% 14.28% 33.33% 15.22% 1.03% 23.95%

For the past year Milestone Scientific Inc. has stronger performance than Cantel Medical Corp.

Summary

Cantel Medical Corp. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery instruments for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System Instrument, a computer-controlled local anesthesia delivery instrument that incorporates the pressure feedback elements of its patented CompuFlo technology, which allows dentists to administer injections into the periodontal ligament space; and CompuDent, a computer-controlled local anesthetic delivery instrument that provides painless injections for various routine dental treatments, including implants, root canals, crowns, fillings, and cleanings. Its products also comprise CompuMed, a computer-controlled injection instrument for use in various applications, such as colorectal surgery, podiatry, dermatology, nasal and sinus surgery, hair transplantation and cosmetic surgery, cosmetic surgery, orthopedics, and others. In addition, the company provides The Wand, a hand piece that allow dentists to provide painless injections for virtually various dental procedures, including routine cleanings and fillings, as well as implants, root canals, and crowns. Milestone Scientific Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention products and services for the healthcare market worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Endoscopy, Water Purification and Filtration, Healthcare Disposables, and Dialysis. The Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets; transport systems; mobile medical carts; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid and flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; cleaning and disinfecting reusable components used in gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures; and technical maintenance services. The Water Purification and Filtration segment provides water purification systems; bicarbonate systems; hollow fiber filters; filtration and separation, liquid disinfectants and cold sterilization, and dry fog products; and room temperature sterilizers for the dialysis and specific healthcare applications, research laboratories and pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and commercial industrial customers. The Healthcare Disposables segment offers biological and chemical integrators, sterilization pouches, towels, bibs, tray liners and sponges, nitrous oxide/oxygen sedation equipment and related single-use disposable nasal masks, face masks, shields, hand sanitizers, germicidal wipes, surface disinfectants, saliva ejectors, evacuator tips and plastic cups, and prophy angles and pastes, as well as waterline treatment products for maintaining safe dental unit waterlines. The Dialysis segment provides medical device reprocessing systems, sterilants/disinfectants, dialysate concentrates, and other supplies for renal dialysis. The company sells its products through its direct distribution network in the United States; and directly or under third-party distribution agreements internationally. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.