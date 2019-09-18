Comparing of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 143.50 N/A -3.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -75.9% -52.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.6. The Current Ratio of rival Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 11.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.4. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $27.25, and a 24.83% upside potential. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 average price target and a 112.15% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.9% and 67.9% respectively. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 23.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.