Comparing of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.6. The Current Ratio of rival Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 60.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 60.8. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 55.63% upside potential and an average target price of $27.25. Meanwhile, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $21.83, while its potential upside is 219.62%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Viking Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.9% and 65.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 11.03% are Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Viking Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.