Comparing of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

Since Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-73.12
|0.00
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|-193.3%
|-153.7%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.6 while its Current Ratio is 18.6. Meanwhile, Tyme Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tyme Technologies Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 45.02% and an $27.25 average target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.9% and 20%. 23.6% are Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.43%
|-37.6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|5.4%
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|-10.57%
|-6.78%
|-26.17%
|-60.43%
|-61.67%
|-70.19%
For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance while Tyme Technologies Inc. has -70.19% weaker performance.
Summary
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.
Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
