Comparing of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

Since Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.6 while its Current Ratio is 18.6. Meanwhile, Tyme Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 45.02% and an $27.25 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.9% and 20%. 23.6% are Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance while Tyme Technologies Inc. has -70.19% weaker performance.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.