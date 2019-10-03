Comparing of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20
|0.00
|5.37M
|-73.12
|0.00
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|-0.02
|9.88M
|-4.06
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|26,272,015.66%
|0%
|0%
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|1,446,771,123.15%
|0%
|-109.1%
Liquidity
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.6 while its Quick Ratio is 18.6. On the competitive side is, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 51.39% and an $27.25 average price target. Meanwhile, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $2, while its potential upside is 194.55%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.9% and 49.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has 17.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.43%
|-37.6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|5.4%
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|-17.76%
|-55.72%
|-45.44%
|-35%
|-82.07%
|-34.33%
For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance while Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has -34.33% weaker performance.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
