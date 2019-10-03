Comparing of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 5.37M -73.12 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 -0.02 9.88M -4.06 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26,272,015.66% 0% 0% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1,446,771,123.15% 0% -109.1%

Liquidity

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.6 while its Quick Ratio is 18.6. On the competitive side is, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 51.39% and an $27.25 average price target. Meanwhile, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $2, while its potential upside is 194.55%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.9% and 49.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has 17.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance while Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has -34.33% weaker performance.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.